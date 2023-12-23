How much does Verizon charge for not returning router?

Verizon’s Policy on Unreturned Routers: What You Need to Know

In today’s digital age, a reliable internet connection is essential for both work and leisure. When it comes to internet service providers, Verizon is a popular choice for many households. However, what happens if you forget to return your Verizon router after canceling your service? Let’s delve into Verizon’s policy on unreturned routers and the potential charges associated with them.

Verizon’s Router Return Policy

When you sign up for Verizon’s internet service, they provide you with a router to use during your subscription period. This router remains Verizon’s property, and it is expected to be returned once you terminate your service. Failure to return the router within the specified timeframe may result in additional charges.

Charges for Unreturned Routers

Verizon charges a fee for unreturned routers to compensate for the cost of the equipment. The exact amount can vary depending on the type of router provided and the duration of non-return. Typically, the fee ranges from $100 to $300, but it’s important to note that these figures are subject to change. It’s always best to consult Verizon’s official website or contact their customer service for the most up-to-date information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What if I accidentally damaged the router?

A: Verizon understands that accidents happen. If the router is damaged, you may still be responsible for a fee, but it could be lower than the full replacement cost. It’s advisable to contact Verizon directly to discuss your specific situation.

Q: Can I return the router to a Verizon store?

A: Yes, Verizon provides the option to return the router to one of their stores. This can be a convenient way to ensure the safe return of the equipment.

Q: What if I don’t return the router at all?

A: If you fail to return the router and do not pay the associated charges, Verizon may send your account to collections, which can negatively impact your credit score.

In conclusion, it is crucial to return your Verizon router promptly after canceling your service to avoid potential charges. Remember to check Verizon’s official website or contact their customer service for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding their router return policy.