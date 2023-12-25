How Much Does the NFL App Cost?

The National Football League (NFL) app has become an essential tool for football enthusiasts, providing them with access to live games, highlights, news, and exclusive content. However, many fans are left wondering about the cost of this popular app. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details of the NFL app and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is the NFL App?

The NFL app is a mobile application that allows users to stay up-to-date with all things related to the National Football League. It provides access to live streaming of games, highlights, scores, news articles, and other exclusive content. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

How Much Does the NFL App Cost?

The NFL app is free to download from the App Store or Google Play Store. However, to access all of its features and content, a subscription is required. The NFL offers two subscription options: NFL Game Pass and NFL Game Pass Plus.

NFL Game Pass costs $99.99 per year and provides access to live out-of-market preseason games, full replays of regular and postseason games, and exclusive NFL Films content. This subscription is ideal for fans who want to catch up on games they may have missed or relive memorable moments.

For an additional $50, users can upgrade to NFL Game Pass Plus, which includes all the features of NFL Game Pass along with live streaming of regular-season games. This subscription is perfect for fans who want to watch games live, regardless of their location.

FAQ

1. Can I watch my local team’s games on the NFL app?

No, due to broadcasting rights, live streaming of in-market games is not available on the NFL app. However, you can still access highlights and replays of these games.

2. Are there any additional costs?

While the NFL app itself is free, the subscription fees for NFL Game Pass or NFL Game Pass Plus are the only costs associated with accessing the app’s premium features.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription to the NFL app at any time. However, refunds are not provided for partial subscription periods.

In conclusion, while the NFL app is free to download, a subscription is required to access its full range of features. With options like NFL Game Pass and NFL Game Pass Plus, football fans can choose the subscription that best suits their needs and enjoy a comprehensive football experience right at their fingertips.