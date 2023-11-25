How much does the CEO of Nvidia make?

In the world of technology, Nvidia is a name that stands out. Known for its cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the company has become a powerhouse in the industry. At the helm of this successful enterprise is its CEO, Jensen Huang. But have you ever wondered how much he earns?

CEO Compensation

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, is one of the highest-paid executives in the tech industry. According to the company’s latest proxy statement, Huang received a total compensation package of $13.9 million in the fiscal year 2020. This figure includes his base salary, bonuses, stock awards, and other benefits.

Base Salary and Bonuses

Huang’s base salary for the fiscal year 2020 was $1.4 million. On top of that, he received a cash bonus of $3.6 million, which was tied to the company’s performance. These components of his compensation package reflect his role as the leader of Nvidia and his ability to drive the company’s growth and profitability.

Stock Awards

A significant portion of Huang’s compensation comes in the form of stock awards. In fiscal year 2020, he received stock awards worth $8.9 million. These awards are designed to align his interests with those of the company’s shareholders, as they are tied to Nvidia’s stock performance over time.

Other Benefits

In addition to his salary, bonuses, and stock awards, Huang also receives other benefits as part of his compensation package. These benefits may include perks such as healthcare coverage, retirement plans, and other executive benefits.

FAQ

Q: How does Jensen Huang’s compensation compare to other CEOs?

A: Jensen Huang’s compensation is among the highest in the tech industry. However, it is important to note that CEO compensation varies widely across companies and industries.

Q: How is CEO compensation determined?

A: CEO compensation is typically determined a company’s board of directors, who consider various factors such as the CEO’s performance, the company’s financial performance, and industry benchmarks.

Q: Does Jensen Huang’s compensation fluctuate from year to year?

A: Yes, CEO compensation can vary from year to year based on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial performance and the CEO’s individual performance.

In conclusion, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is handsomely compensated for his leadership and contributions to the company’s success. His total compensation package of $13.9 million in fiscal year 2020 reflects his role as a top executive in the tech industry.