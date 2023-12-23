How Much Does Sunday NFL Ticket Cost on YouTube?

YouTube has become a popular platform for streaming various forms of entertainment, including live sports events. With the National Football League (NFL) being one of the most-watched sports leagues in the United States, many fans are curious about the cost of accessing NFL games on YouTube. In this article, we will explore the pricing details of Sunday NFL Ticket on YouTube and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Sunday NFL Ticket?

Sunday NFL Ticket is a service that allows fans to stream live NFL games on their preferred devices. It provides access to out-of-market games, meaning you can watch teams that are not typically broadcasted in your local area. This service is particularly beneficial for fans who support teams from different regions or those who want to catch all the action from around the league.

How much does Sunday NFL Ticket cost on YouTube?

As of the time of writing, YouTube does not offer a specific Sunday NFL Ticket package. However, YouTube TV, the platform’s live TV streaming service, includes channels that broadcast NFL games. The cost of YouTube TV is $64.99 per month, and it provides access to various sports channels, including those that air NFL games. Subscribers can enjoy live coverage of Sunday games, as well as other sports content throughout the week.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch all NFL games on YouTube TV?

While YouTube TV offers access to many NFL games, it primarily covers Sunday games. Some Thursday and Monday night games may also be available, but it is recommended to check the schedule and availability beforehand.

2. Are there any additional fees for NFL games on YouTube TV?

No, the $64.99 monthly subscription fee for YouTube TV includes access to NFL games and other sports content. There are no additional charges specifically for NFL coverage.

3. Can I record NFL games on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record NFL games and other shows. You can save recordings for up to nine months and watch them at your convenience.

In conclusion, while YouTube does not offer a dedicated Sunday NFL Ticket package, fans can access NFL games through YouTube TV. For $64.99 per month, subscribers can enjoy live coverage of Sunday games and other sports content. Remember to check the schedule and availability of specific games before subscribing.