How Much Does Spectrum Charge for Xumo?

Spectrum, one of the leading cable and internet service providers in the United States, offers a wide range of entertainment options to its customers. One such option is Xumo, a free streaming service that provides access to a variety of live and on-demand content. However, while Xumo itself is free, Spectrum does charge a fee for accessing it through their platform.

What is Xumo?

Xumo is a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content. It provides access to popular networks, news channels, sports channels, and much more. With Xumo, users can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options without the need for a cable subscription.

How does Spectrum offer Xumo?

Spectrum integrates Xumo into its cable TV platform, allowing its customers to access the service directly through their cable box. This integration provides a seamless experience for Spectrum subscribers, as they can easily switch between traditional cable channels and Xumo’s streaming content.

How much does Spectrum charge for Xumo?

Spectrum offers Xumo as part of its TV packages, and the cost varies depending on the specific package you choose. The pricing details for Xumo can be obtained contacting Spectrum directly or visiting their website. It’s important to note that while Xumo itself is free, Spectrum charges a fee for accessing it through their platform.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Xumo without a Spectrum TV package?

Yes, Xumo is available as a standalone streaming service that can be accessed on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. However, if you are a Spectrum customer, you can enjoy the convenience of accessing Xumo directly through your cable box.

2. Is Xumo worth the additional cost?

The value of Xumo depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits. If you enjoy a wide range of live and on-demand content, including news, sports, and entertainment channels, Xumo can be a valuable addition to your Spectrum TV package.

In conclusion, while Xumo itself is free, Spectrum charges a fee for accessing it through their platform. The cost of Xumo varies depending on the Spectrum TV package you choose. If you are interested in adding Xumo to your Spectrum subscription, it is recommended to contact Spectrum directly or visit their website for pricing details.