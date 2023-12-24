How Much Does Sling TV Cost Per Month?

Introduction

Sling TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for an affordable alternative to traditional cable or satellite television. With its wide range of channels and flexible subscription options, Sling TV offers a cost-effective way to access your favorite shows and movies. In this article, we will explore the pricing structure of Sling TV and answer some frequently asked questions about its cost.

Pricing Tiers

Sling TV offers two main subscription packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each package costs $35 per month, but you can also choose to combine both packages for $50 per month. Sling Orange provides access to over 30 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, and CNN. On the other hand, Sling Blue offers over 40 channels, including options like FOX, NBC, and Bravo. By combining both packages, you can enjoy a total of 50+ channels.

Add-Ons and Extras

In addition to the base packages, Sling TV offers various add-ons and extras to enhance your viewing experience. These include genre-specific add-ons like Sports Extra, Kids Extra, and News Extra, which cost an additional $6 per month each. There are also premium channels available for an extra fee, such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. These premium channels range from $10 to $15 per month, depending on your selection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: Sling TV does not charge any hidden fees or long-term contracts. However, keep in mind that local channels may not be available in all areas, and you may need to purchase an antenna separately to access them.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Sling TV allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any penalties. You can easily manage your subscription through their website or mobile app.

Q: Are there any free trials available?

A: Yes, Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial for new customers. This allows you to test out the service and decide if it meets your needs before committing to a subscription.

Conclusion

Sling TV offers a range of affordable subscription options, starting at $35 per month for either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. By combining both packages, you can access a wider selection of channels for $50 per month. With the flexibility to add extras and premium channels, Sling TV allows you to customize your viewing experience according to your preferences and budget.