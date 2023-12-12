How Much Does Shopify Charge per Sale?

Introduction

Shopify, the popular e-commerce platform, provides entrepreneurs with a user-friendly and efficient way to set up and manage their online stores. However, like any service, Shopify charges fees for its services. One common question among potential users is, “How much does Shopify take per sale?” In this article, we will explore the fees associated with selling on Shopify and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Understanding Shopify’s Transaction Fees

When using Shopify to sell products or services, merchants are subject to transaction fees. These fees vary depending on the pricing plan chosen the merchant. Shopify offers several plans, including Basic Shopify, Shopify, and Advanced Shopify, each with different features and pricing structures.

Transaction Fees Pricing Plan

– Basic Shopify: This plan charges a transaction fee of 2.0% per sale.

– Shopify: The transaction fee for this plan is 1.0% per sale.

– Advanced Shopify: Merchants on this plan enjoy a reduced transaction fee of 0.5% per sale.

It’s important to note that these transaction fees are in addition to the monthly subscription fees associated with each plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are there any additional fees apart from transaction fees?

A: Yes, in addition to transaction fees, Shopify charges credit card fees for payments processed through external payment gateways. The fees vary depending on the payment gateway used.

Q: Can I avoid transaction fees?

A: Yes, Shopify provides an option to avoid transaction fees using their in-house payment gateway, Shopify Payments. However, this option is only available in certain countries.

Q: Do transaction fees apply to all sales?

A: Transaction fees are applicable to all sales made through Shopify, except for sales made using the “Buy Button” feature or the Shopify POS system.

Conclusion

Shopify’s transaction fees are an important consideration for merchants looking to sell products or services on the platform. By understanding the fees associated with each pricing plan, merchants can make informed decisions about which plan best suits their needs. Additionally, being aware of the available options to avoid transaction fees can help merchants optimize their profitability on Shopify.