How much does Peacock TV cost through Amazon Prime?

Peacock TV, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including TV shows, movies, and live sports. With its extensive library and exclusive originals, Peacock TV has become a go-to platform for many entertainment enthusiasts. While Peacock TV offers both free and premium subscription options, many users wonder about the cost of accessing it through Amazon Prime. Let’s dive into the details.

Peacock TV Subscription Options:

Peacock TV offers three subscription tiers: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. The Free tier provides limited access to content with ads, while the Premium tier offers an ad-supported experience with a broader range of content. The Premium Plus tier, on the other hand, provides an ad-free experience.

Peacock TV through Amazon Prime:

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can access Peacock TV through the Prime Video Channels feature. This allows you to subscribe to Peacock Premium and enjoy its content seamlessly within the Amazon Prime Video app. However, it’s important to note that the availability of Peacock TV through Amazon Prime may vary depending on your location.

Cost of Peacock TV through Amazon Prime:

To access Peacock TV through Amazon Prime, you need to subscribe to the Peacock Premium tier. As of the time of writing, the cost of Peacock Premium through Amazon Prime is $4.99 per month. This subscription includes ads during content playback. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus through Amazon Prime for $9.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I access Peacock TV for free through Amazon Prime?

No, the free access to Peacock TV is only available through the Peacock app or website. To access Peacock TV through Amazon Prime, you need to subscribe to the Peacock Premium tier.

2. Can I watch Peacock TV on multiple devices with an Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can stream Peacock TV on multiple devices using your Amazon Prime subscription. The content can be accessed on supported devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

3. Can I cancel my Peacock TV subscription through Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can manage and cancel your Peacock TV subscription through your Amazon Prime account settings. Simply navigate to the Prime Video Channels section and follow the instructions to cancel your subscription.

In conclusion, accessing Peacock TV through Amazon Prime offers a convenient way to enjoy its content seamlessly within the Prime Video app. With affordable subscription options, users can choose between the ad-supported Peacock Premium or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to enhance your streaming experience, consider adding Peacock TV to your entertainment lineup.