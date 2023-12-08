Peacock Streaming Service Now Available on Roku: Here’s What You Need to Know

After months of anticipation, Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has finally made its way to Roku devices. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content, Peacock offers a compelling entertainment experience for viewers of all ages. But how much does Peacock cost on Roku? Let’s dive into the details.

Peacock Pricing on Roku

Peacock offers three different subscription tiers: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. The Free tier provides access to a limited selection of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and news. However, to unlock the full Peacock experience, you’ll want to consider one of the premium options.

Peacock Premium, priced at $4.99 per month, grants you access to the entire Peacock library, including exclusive originals, next-day access to current NBC shows, and live sports coverage. For an ad-free experience, you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I access Peacock for free on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that provides access to a limited selection of content. However, to enjoy the full range of shows, movies, and exclusive content, you’ll need to subscribe to one of the premium tiers.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock Premium offers live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer matches, WWE events, and more. You can enjoy these sporting events on your Roku device.

Q: Can I download Peacock shows and movies to watch offline?

A: Yes, Peacock allows you to download select shows and movies for offline viewing. This feature is available for both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers.

Q: Can I cancel my Peacock subscription at any time?

A: Absolutely! You can cancel your Peacock subscription at any time without any additional fees or penalties.

In conclusion, Peacock’s arrival on Roku devices brings a new level of entertainment options to users. With its affordable pricing and diverse content library, Peacock offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of TV shows, movies, or live sports, Peacock on Roku is definitely worth considering. So, grab your Roku remote and start exploring the world of Peacock today!