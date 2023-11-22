How much does Peacock cost a month on Roku?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Peacock has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Peacock offers a diverse range of options for viewers. However, one question that often arises is how much Peacock costs per month on Roku, one of the leading streaming platforms. Let’s delve into the details.

Peacock Pricing on Roku:

Peacock offers three different subscription tiers: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Free tier allows users to access a limited selection of content with ads. The Premium tier, priced at $4.99 per month, provides an ad-supported experience with a broader range of content. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, the Premium Plus tier is available at $9.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of streaming services, including Peacock. It provides users with access to various channels and apps, allowing them to stream content on their TVs.

2. What does the Free tier of Peacock offer?

The Free tier of Peacock provides users with a limited selection of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, it includes advertisements during streaming.

3. What additional benefits does the Premium tier offer?

The Premium tier of Peacock offers an ad-supported experience with a broader range of content compared to the Free tier. It includes access to exclusive shows, movies, and live sports events.

4. What is the advantage of the Premium Plus tier?

The Premium Plus tier of Peacock offers all the benefits of the Premium tier but without any advertisements. This allows users to enjoy their favorite content uninterrupted.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a range of subscription options on Roku, catering to different preferences and budgets. Whether you opt for the Free tier, the ad-supported Premium tier, or the ad-free Premium Plus tier, Peacock provides a diverse selection of content to keep you entertained. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the world of streaming with Peacock on Roku.