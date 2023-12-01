How Much Does Panopto Cost?

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a comprehensive solution for recording, managing, and sharing video content. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Panopto has become a go-to choice for organizations looking to enhance their video capabilities. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does Panopto cost?” Let’s delve into the pricing details and explore some frequently asked questions about Panopto.

Pricing Tiers and Options

Panopto offers flexible pricing options to cater to the diverse needs of its users. The cost of Panopto varies depending on factors such as the number of users, storage requirements, and additional features. The platform provides three main pricing tiers: Basic, Pro, and Enterprise.

The Basic tier is free and allows users to record and share videos, but it has limited storage capacity and lacks advanced features. The Pro tier, designed for small to medium-sized organizations, offers expanded storage, analytics, and integrations with other systems. The Enterprise tier, suitable for larger institutions, provides advanced security features, single sign-on capabilities, and dedicated support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I try Panopto before purchasing?

A: Yes, Panopto offers a free 30-day trial for its Pro and Enterprise tiers. This allows users to explore the platform’s features and determine if it meets their requirements.

Q: How is storage calculated?

A: Panopto calculates storage based on the total size of uploaded videos, including original recordings and any additional copies created. Storage is shared among all users within an organization.

Q: Are there any additional costs?

A: While the pricing tiers cover most features, there may be additional costs for specific requirements such as custom integrations, on-premises hosting, or professional services. It is advisable to consult with Panopto’s sales team for a detailed quote based on your organization’s needs.

Q: Can I upgrade or downgrade my subscription?

A: Yes, Panopto allows users to upgrade or downgrade their subscription tier at any time. This flexibility ensures that organizations can adjust their plan as their needs evolve.

In conclusion, Panopto offers a range of pricing options to suit organizations of all sizes. Whether you are a small business, educational institution, or enterprise, Panopto provides a scalable and cost-effective solution for managing and sharing video content. To get an accurate pricing quote and explore the platform’s capabilities, it is recommended to reach out to Panopto’s sales team.