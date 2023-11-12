How much does Netflix pay AWS per year?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Netflix has undoubtedly become a household name. With millions of subscribers worldwide, the company has revolutionized the way we consume entertainment. However, behind the scenes, Netflix relies on a robust infrastructure to deliver its vast library of content seamlessly. One crucial component of this infrastructure is Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud computing platform that provides the necessary computing power and storage for Netflix’s operations.

Netflix’s partnership with AWS dates back to 2009 when the streaming giant decided to move its infrastructure to the cloud. By leveraging AWS’s extensive network of data centers, Netflix was able to scale rapidly and handle the increasing demand for its services. This strategic move allowed Netflix to focus on its core business of content creation and delivery, while AWS took care of the underlying technology infrastructure.

The exact amount Netflix pays AWS per year is not publicly disclosed. However, it is estimated that Netflix spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually on AWS services. This figure is not surprising considering the massive scale of Netflix’s operations. With over 200 million subscribers globally and a vast library of movies and TV shows, Netflix requires a significant amount of computing power and storage to ensure a seamless streaming experience for its users.

In conclusion, Netflix’s partnership with AWS has been instrumental in its success as a leading streaming service. By relying on AWS’s cloud infrastructure, Netflix can focus on delivering high-quality content to its millions of subscribers worldwide. While the exact financial details remain undisclosed, it is evident that Netflix’s investment in AWS is substantial, reflecting the scale and ambition of the company.