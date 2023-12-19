How much does Murdoch own Fox?

How Much Control Does Rupert Murdoch Have Over Fox?

In the world of media conglomerates, few names carry as much weight as Rupert Murdoch. The Australian-born media mogul has built an empire that spans across continents, with his influence reaching into the realms of television, film, and print. One of his most notable assets is the Fox Corporation, a media giant that encompasses Fox News, Fox Sports, and the Fox Broadcasting Company. But just how much control does Murdoch have over Fox?

Ownership and Control

Rupert Murdoch’s relationship with Fox dates back to 1985 when he acquired a controlling stake in the company. Over the years, his influence has only grown stronger. As of 2021, Murdoch’s family trust, known as the Murdoch Family Trust, owns approximately 39% of the voting shares in Fox Corporation. This gives him significant control over the company’s operations and strategic decisions.

FAQ

Q: What is a media conglomerate?

A: A media conglomerate refers to a large corporation that owns multiple media companies, such as television networks, film studios, publishing houses, and more. These conglomerates often have significant control over the content and distribution of media.

Q: What is a controlling stake?

A: A controlling stake refers to the ownership of enough shares in a company to exert significant influence over its operations and decision-making processes. In the case of Rupert Murdoch and Fox Corporation, his controlling stake allows him to have a major say in the company’s affairs.

Q: Does Murdoch’s ownership extend beyond Fox Corporation?

A: Yes, Murdoch’s media empire extends far beyond Fox Corporation. His company, News Corp, owns a vast array of media outlets worldwide, including newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and The Times of London, as well as book publishing companies and digital properties.

In conclusion, Rupert Murdoch’s ownership of Fox Corporation is substantial, with his family trust holding around 39% of the voting shares. This level of control allows him to shape the direction and policies of the company. As one of the most influential figures in the media industry, Murdoch’s impact on Fox and the broader media landscape cannot be underestimated.