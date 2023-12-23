How Much Does MLB Cost on Roku?

If you’re a baseball fan and own a Roku streaming device, you may be wondering how much it costs to watch Major League Baseball (MLB) games on this platform. Roku offers several options for accessing MLB content, including live games, highlights, and on-demand content. In this article, we will explore the cost of MLB on Roku and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

MLB on Roku: Pricing Options

To watch MLB games on Roku, you have two main options: MLB.TV and streaming services that offer live TV packages with access to regional sports networks (RSNs). Here’s a breakdown of each option:

1. MLB.TV: MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. It allows you to watch out-of-market games live or on-demand. The cost of MLB.TV varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. The yearly subscription costs $129.99, while the monthly plan is priced at $24.99. MLB.TV also offers a single-team subscription for $109.99 per year.

2. Live TV Streaming Services: Some streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV, offer live TV packages that include access to regional sports networks. These networks often broadcast local MLB games. The pricing for these services varies, but they generally range from $50 to $80 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch my local MLB team on Roku?

A: If your local team’s games are broadcast on a regional sports network (RSN), you may be able to access them through live TV streaming services that offer RSNs.

Q: Are blackout restrictions applicable on Roku?

A: Yes, blackout restrictions still apply on Roku. MLB.TV subscribers may experience blackouts for in-market games, which are typically available through local broadcasters or regional sports networks.

Q: Can I watch MLB games for free on Roku?

A: While there may be occasional free MLB games available on Roku, most live games and premium content require a subscription or access through a live TV streaming service.

In conclusion, the cost of watching MLB on Roku depends on whether you choose MLB.TV or a live TV streaming service. MLB.TV offers out-of-market games for a subscription fee, while live TV streaming services provide access to regional sports networks that broadcast local games. Consider your preferences and budget to determine the best option for enjoying the excitement of Major League Baseball on your Roku device.