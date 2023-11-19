How much does Michael Strahan get paid on ABC?

In the world of television, salaries of high-profile personalities often become a topic of curiosity and speculation. One such figure who has garnered significant attention is Michael Strahan, the former NFL player turned television host and analyst. Strahan has become a household name through his work on ABC’s morning talk show, “Good Morning America,” as well as his role as a football analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday.” While the exact details of his salary have not been publicly disclosed, it is widely believed that Strahan earns a substantial paycheck for his contributions to the network.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Michael Strahan earn on ABC?

A: The exact amount of Michael Strahan’s salary on ABC has not been officially disclosed. However, it is widely speculated that he earns a significant sum for his work on “Good Morning America” and other projects.

Q: What is Michael Strahan’s role on “Good Morning America”?

A: Michael Strahan joined “Good Morning America” in 2016 as a co-anchor alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer. He brings his charismatic personality and diverse expertise to the show, covering a wide range of topics and conducting interviews with various guests.

Q: What other projects does Michael Strahan work on?

A: In addition to his role on “Good Morning America,” Michael Strahan is also a football analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday.” He provides insights and analysis on the NFL games, drawing from his experience as a former professional football player.

While the exact figures remain undisclosed, it is no secret that high-profile television personalities like Michael Strahan command substantial salaries. With his engaging presence and versatile skills, Strahan has undoubtedly become a valuable asset to ABC. Whether he is discussing the latest news headlines or breaking down football plays, Strahan’s contributions to both “Good Morning America” and “Fox NFL Sunday” have solidified his position as a prominent figure in the world of television.