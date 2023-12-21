How much does Laura Ingraham make on Fox News?

How Much Does Laura Ingraham Earn at Fox News?

Introduction

Laura Ingraham, a prominent conservative political commentator and television host, has been a familiar face on Fox News for several years. As one of the network’s most popular personalities, it is natural to wonder about her earnings. In this article, we will delve into the topic and explore how much Laura Ingraham makes at Fox News.

Background

Laura Ingraham joined Fox News in 2007 and currently hosts “The Ingraham Angle,” a nightly political talk show. Known for her strong conservative views and incisive commentary, Ingraham has built a loyal following over the years. Her show covers a wide range of topics, including politics, culture, and current events, often featuring high-profile guests and interviews.

Salary and Earnings

While the exact details of Laura Ingraham’s contract with Fox News are not publicly disclosed, it is estimated that she earns a substantial salary for her work. According to reports, Ingraham signed a multi-year contract extension with the network in 2018, which is believed to be worth tens of millions of dollars. This places her among the highest-paid hosts on Fox News.

FAQ

Q: How does Laura Ingraham’s salary compare to other Fox News hosts?

A: Laura Ingraham’s salary is reported to be on par with other top hosts at Fox News, such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. These hosts are known for their influential roles and significant earnings within the network.

Q: Does Laura Ingraham earn additional income from sources other than Fox News?

A: Yes, Laura Ingraham is a multifaceted media personality who has authored several books and has a syndicated radio show. These ventures likely contribute to her overall income.

Conclusion

While the exact figure of Laura Ingraham’s earnings at Fox News remains undisclosed, it is widely believed that she earns a substantial salary for her work as a television host and political commentator. As one of the network’s most prominent personalities, Ingraham’s influence and popularity have undoubtedly contributed to her financial success.