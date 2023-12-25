How much does LandGlide app cost?

LandGlide App: Unlocking the Power of Property Information

Are you in the market for a new home or simply curious about the properties in your neighborhood? Look no further than LandGlide, the revolutionary app that provides users with instant access to property information. But how much does this powerful tool cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is LandGlide?

LandGlide is a mobile application that allows users to explore property boundaries, ownership details, and other essential information about any parcel of land in the United States. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can uncover valuable insights about properties near you or across the country.

How much does LandGlide cost?

LandGlide offers a subscription-based pricing model. For a monthly fee of $9.99, users gain unlimited access to the app’s extensive database of property information. This subscription can be canceled at any time, providing flexibility for users who may only need the app for a short period.

What features does LandGlide offer?

LandGlide boasts an array of features designed to empower users with comprehensive property knowledge. These include:

1. Property Boundaries: Easily view the exact boundaries of any property, allowing you to understand its size and shape accurately.

2. Ownership Details: Discover the current owner’s name, address, and contact information for any property.

3. Sales History: Access a property’s sales history, including past purchase prices and dates.

4. Parcel Data: Obtain essential information such as zoning, land use, and tax assessment data for a deeper understanding of a property’s characteristics.

5. Bookmarks and Sharing: Save and organize properties of interest, as well as share them with friends, family, or real estate professionals.

Is LandGlide available for both iOS and Android?

Yes, LandGlide is available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply visit the App Store or Google Play Store to download the app and start exploring property information today.

Unlock the Power of Property Information

With LandGlide, you can unlock a wealth of property information at your fingertips. Whether you’re a prospective homebuyer, a real estate professional, or simply curious about the properties around you, LandGlide provides an intuitive and affordable solution. Download the app today and embark on a journey of property discovery like never before.

FAQ

Q: Can I cancel my LandGlide subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your LandGlide subscription at any time, providing you with flexibility and control over your usage.

Q: Is LandGlide available outside of the United States?

A: No, LandGlide currently only provides property information for parcels within the United States.

Q: Can I share properties I find on LandGlide with others?

A: Absolutely! LandGlide allows you to bookmark and share properties of interest with friends, family, or real estate professionals.

Q: Are there any additional fees or in-app purchases?

A: No, the LandGlide subscription fee of $9.99 per month provides unlimited access to all features and data within the app. There are no hidden fees or in-app purchases.