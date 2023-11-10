How much does Jenna Ortega make per episode of Wednesday?

In the world of television, actors’ salaries can often be a topic of curiosity and speculation. One such actress who has been making waves in the industry is Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in popular shows like “Jane the Virgin” and “You.” With her latest project, the highly anticipated series “Wednesday,” fans are eager to know just how much she is earning per episode.

What is “Wednesday”?

“Wednesday” is an upcoming Netflix series that serves as a spin-off to the iconic “Addams Family” franchise. The show revolves around the character of Wednesday Addams, played Jenna Ortega, as she navigates her years as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series promises to delve into Wednesday’s supernatural abilities and her relationships with her peculiar classmates.

How much does Jenna Ortega make per episode?

While the exact figure of Jenna Ortega’s salary for “Wednesday” has not been publicly disclosed, it is expected to be a substantial amount. As an established actress with a growing fan base, Ortega’s talent and popularity have likely contributed to a higher paycheck. It is not uncommon for lead actors in successful television shows to earn anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000 per episode, depending on various factors such as the show’s budget, the actor’s experience, and their negotiating power.

Factors influencing an actor’s salary

Several factors come into play when determining an actor’s salary. These include their level of experience, the success of their previous projects, the demand for their talent, and the overall budget of the production. Additionally, negotiations between the actor’s representatives and the production team can also impact the final salary.

Conclusion

While the exact amount of Jenna Ortega’s salary for “Wednesday” remains undisclosed, it is safe to assume that she is earning a significant sum per episode. With her talent and rising star power, Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams is sure to captivate audiences and solidify her position as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actresses. As fans eagerly await the release of “Wednesday,” they can rest assured that Ortega’s performance will be worth every penny.