How much does Jason Kelce make?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, is one of the most talented and highly regarded players in the National Football League (NFL). Known for his exceptional skills and leadership on the field, Kelce has become a fan favorite and a vital part of the Eagles’ success. As a result, many fans and football enthusiasts are curious about his salary and how much he earns.

Salary and Contract Details

Jason Kelce signed a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, worth a whopping $40 million. This contract includes a guaranteed $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid centers in the league. Kelce’s annual average salary is approximately $10 million, which reflects his exceptional performance and value to the team.

FAQs

1. What is a center in football?

In American football, the center is a position on the offensive line. The center is responsible for snapping the ball to the quarterback and blocking opposing players to protect the quarterback and create running lanes for the team’s running backs.

2. How does Jason Kelce’s salary compare to other centers in the NFL?

Kelce’s salary places him among the top-paid centers in the league. However, it’s important to note that salaries can vary depending on factors such as experience, performance, and market demand.

3. How long has Jason Kelce been with the Philadelphia Eagles?

Kelce has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since he was drafted the team in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has remained with the Eagles throughout his entire professional career.

4. Has Jason Kelce received any accolades or awards?

Yes, Kelce has received numerous accolades and awards throughout his career. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2017 and 2018. Kelce was also a key player in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce’s talent and contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles have earned him a significant salary. As one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL, his contract extension reflects his value to the team and his standing as a top player in the league.