How Much Does It Cost to Watch Premier League on Amazon Prime?

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime has secured the rights to stream Premier League matches, adding another dimension to the already fierce competition in the world of sports broadcasting. With this exciting development, football fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to catch their favorite teams in action on the popular streaming platform. But how much will it cost to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime?

Cost of Amazon Prime Membership

To access Premier League matches on Amazon Prime, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime is $119 in the United States, £79 in the United Kingdom, and €69 in most European countries. This membership not only grants you access to Premier League matches but also provides a range of other benefits, including free shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Additional Costs

While the Amazon Prime membership covers the cost of accessing Premier League matches, it is important to note that certain matches may require additional payments. These additional costs typically apply to matches that are not included in the standard Premier League broadcast package. However, the majority of matches will be available to Amazon Prime members at no extra charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime without a subscription?

A: No, an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access Premier League matches on the platform.

Q: Are all Premier League matches available on Amazon Prime?

A: While the majority of Premier League matches are available on Amazon Prime, some matches may require additional payments.

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime outside of my country?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to stream Premier League matches internationally, provided you have an active subscription.

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to stream Premier League matches on multiple devices simultaneously, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers.

In conclusion, the cost of watching Premier League matches on Amazon Prime primarily depends on the annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime, which grants you access to a wide range of benefits, including Premier League matches. While additional costs may apply for certain matches, the majority of games are available to Amazon Prime members at no extra charge. So, football enthusiasts can now enjoy the thrill of the Premier League from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to Amazon Prime’s exciting foray into sports broadcasting.