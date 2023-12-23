How Much Does It Cost to Watch NFL on Peacock?

In an exciting move for football fans, Peacock, the popular streaming service, has announced that it will be offering live NFL games starting from the 2021 season. This development has left many fans wondering about the cost of accessing this new feature. Here, we break down the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions to help you understand what it will take to catch all the NFL action on Peacock.

Pricing Details:

Peacock offers two subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. The good news is that both tiers will provide access to select NFL games. However, for the complete NFL experience, including all Sunday Night Football games, you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month, with ads, or $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience. This subscription will grant you access to all Sunday Night Football games, as well as exclusive content such as pre-game shows, post-game highlights, and original NFL programming.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch NFL games on Peacock Free?

Yes, Peacock Free will offer a limited number of NFL games. However, to access all Sunday Night Football games and additional NFL content, you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

2. Can I watch NFL games on Peacock Premium without ads?

Yes, subscribing to Peacock Premium for $9.99 per month, you can enjoy an ad-free NFL viewing experience.

3. Will I be able to watch NFL games on-demand?

Yes, with a Peacock Premium subscription, you can watch NFL games on-demand. This means you can catch up on any games you may have missed or rewatch your favorite moments.

4. Can I watch NFL games live on Peacock?

Absolutely! Peacock Premium will provide live streaming of all Sunday Night Football games, allowing you to experience the excitement in real-time.

With Peacock’s new offering, football enthusiasts can now enjoy the thrill of NFL games from the comfort of their own homes. Whether you choose the free option or opt for the premium experience, Peacock has made it more accessible than ever to catch all the action on the gridiron. So, get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and players as the NFL season kicks off on Peacock!