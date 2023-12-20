How much does it cost to watch NFL games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime NFL Games: How Much Does It Cost to Stream?

In an era where streaming services have become the go-to platform for entertainment, Amazon Prime has emerged as a major player in the world of sports broadcasting. With its exclusive rights to stream NFL games, many football fans are curious about the cost of accessing this content. So, how much does it actually cost to watch NFL games on Amazon Prime?

Cost of Amazon Prime Membership

To access NFL games on Amazon Prime, you must first be a member of the service. Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. This subscription not only grants you access to NFL games but also provides benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and much more.

Streaming NFL Games on Amazon Prime

Once you have an Amazon Prime membership, streaming NFL games is included at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy Thursday Night Football games, as well as select Sunday games, right from the comfort of your own home. The streaming quality is excellent, with high-definition video and crisp audio, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch all NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: No, Amazon Prime only has the rights to stream a limited number of NFL games. These typically include Thursday Night Football games and a selection of Sunday games.

Q: Do I need any additional equipment to stream NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: No, all you need is a compatible device, such as a smart TV, streaming media player, or a computer with internet access. Simply download the Amazon Prime Video app or visit the website to start streaming.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime if I live outside the United States?

A: Unfortunately, NFL games on Amazon Prime are only available to viewers within the United States. International viewers may need to explore alternative streaming options.

In conclusion, accessing NFL games on Amazon Prime requires a subscription to the service, which costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. Once you are a member, you can enjoy streaming select NFL games at no additional cost. So, if you’re a football fan looking for a convenient and affordable way to watch NFL games, Amazon Prime is definitely worth considering.