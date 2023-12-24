How Much Does it Cost to Watch Live TV on Hulu?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Hulu, one of the leading streaming platforms, has gained a significant following for its extensive library of on-demand content. However, Hulu also offers live TV options, allowing users to watch their favorite shows and events in real-time. But how much does it cost to access live TV on Hulu? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans:

Hulu offers two main subscription plans for accessing live TV: Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. The former costs $64.99 per month, while the latter is priced at $70.99 per month. Both plans provide access to a wide range of live channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes thousands of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Add-Ons:

Hulu also offers several add-ons to enhance your live TV experience. These include premium networks like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz, which can be added to your subscription for an additional monthly fee. The prices for these add-ons range from $8.99 to $14.99 per month, depending on the network.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch live TV on Hulu without a subscription?

No, live TV on Hulu requires a subscription to either the Hulu + Live TV or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan.

2. Are there any additional fees?

While the subscription plans cover the cost of live TV, there may be additional fees for add-ons, such as premium networks or enhanced cloud DVR storage.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, Hulu offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

4. Can I watch live TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, Hulu allows you to stream live TV on two devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on for an additional fee, which enables streaming on an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network and up to three devices outside your home.

In conclusion, accessing live TV on Hulu comes at a cost, with subscription plans starting at $64.99 per month. However, the extensive channel lineup, combined with Hulu’s on-demand library, makes it a compelling option for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite shows and events in real-time.