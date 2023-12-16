Peacock’s Live Sports: How Much Does It Cost?

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, and live sports are no exception. Peacock, the popular streaming platform owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of sports content for fans to enjoy. But how much does it cost to watch live sports on Peacock? Let’s dive into the details.

Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus

To access live sports on Peacock, you’ll need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month. Both plans offer live sports, but the Plus version also includes an ad-free experience.

What Sports Can You Watch on Peacock?

Peacock provides coverage of various sports, including Premier League soccer, WWE, and the Tokyo Olympics. With a Peacock Premium subscription, you can enjoy live matches, highlights, and exclusive content from these sporting events. Whether you’re a soccer fanatic or a wrestling enthusiast, Peacock has you covered.

FAQ

1. Can I watch live NFL games on Peacock?

No, Peacock does not currently offer live NFL game coverage. However, they do provide exclusive NFL programming, such as The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show.

2. Are there any additional costs for watching live sports on Peacock?

No, once you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription, you can access live sports content without any additional charges.

3. Can I watch replays of sports events on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock allows you to watch replays of sports events that were previously aired live. This feature is particularly useful if you missed a game or want to relive the excitement.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a range of live sports content for fans to enjoy at an affordable price. With plans starting at just $4.99 per month, you can access a variety of sports events and exclusive programming. So, if you’re looking to catch your favorite teams in action or stay up to date with the latest sporting events, Peacock is a streaming service worth considering.