How much does it cost to watch justified on Amazon Prime?

How Much Does It Cost to Stream Justified on Amazon Prime?

If you’re a fan of crime dramas and have been itching to watch the critically acclaimed series Justified, you might be wondering how much it will cost you to stream it on Amazon Prime. Well, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know.

Justified, created Graham Yost, is a popular American television series that aired from 2010 to 2015. Starring Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the show follows his unconventional methods of law enforcement in his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. With its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and intense action, Justified has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

To watch Justified on Amazon Prime, you will need an active subscription to the streaming service. Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, free two-day shipping on eligible items, and more. The cost of an Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can stream all six seasons of Justified at no additional cost. The series is available in its entirety, allowing you to binge-watch to your heart’s content. Simply search for “Justified” in the Amazon Prime Video app or website, and start enjoying the thrilling adventures of Raylan Givens.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Justified on Amazon Prime without a subscription?

A: No, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream Justified.

Q: Are there any additional costs to watch Justified on Amazon Prime?

A: No, once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can stream Justified at no extra cost.

Q: Can I download episodes of Justified to watch offline?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to download episodes of Justified to watch offline on compatible devices.

Q: Is Justified available in all countries on Amazon Prime?

A: Availability may vary depending on your location. Please check the Amazon Prime Video website or app for the most accurate information.

So, if you’re ready to dive into the world of Justified, make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy all the thrilling episodes without any additional costs. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready for an action-packed ride through the hills of Harlan, Kentucky.