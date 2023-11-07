How much does it cost to share Netflix with another household?

Netflix, the popular streaming service that has revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different needs. One of the most common questions among users is whether it is possible to share their Netflix account with another household and, if so, how much it would cost. Let’s delve into the details.

Yes, Netflix allows users to share their account with people living in a different household. This feature, known as “Netflix account sharing,” enables multiple users to access the service simultaneously using the same account.

Netflix offers three main subscription plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The cost of sharing Netflix with another household depends on the plan you choose. Here’s a breakdown of the plans and their associated costs:

1. Basic Plan: Priced at $8.99 per month, this plan allows you to stream Netflix on one device at a time. Sharing this plan with another household means both households can access Netflix, but not simultaneously.

2. Standard Plan: Priced at $13.99 per month, the Standard plan allows you to stream Netflix on two devices simultaneously. This plan is ideal for sharing with another household, as both households can enjoy Netflix at the same time.

3. Premium Plan: Priced at $17.99 per month, the Premium plan offers the ability to stream Netflix on up to four devices simultaneously. Sharing this plan with another household allows both households to enjoy Netflix on multiple devices simultaneously.

FAQ:

1. Can I share my Netflix account with multiple households?

Yes, you can share your Netflix account with multiple households, as long as you choose a plan that allows for simultaneous streaming on multiple devices.

2. Can I create separate profiles for each household?

Yes, Netflix allows you to create separate profiles for each user within the same account. This way, each household can have their own personalized recommendations and viewing history.

3. Is sharing a Netflix account legal?

While Netflix allows account sharing, it is worth noting that sharing your account with people outside your household may violate Netflix’s terms of service. It is always recommended to use account sharing responsibly and within the bounds of the service’s guidelines.

In conclusion, sharing a Netflix account with another household is possible and can be a cost-effective way to enjoy the service. By choosing the appropriate subscription plan, you can ensure that both households can access Netflix simultaneously and enjoy their favorite shows and movies.