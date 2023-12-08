How much does it cost to rent the last Blockbuster?

Blockbuster Rental: A Blast from the Past

In a world dominated streaming services and digital downloads, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, has become a nostalgic symbol of agone era. With its blue and yellow logo and rows upon rows of DVDs and VHS tapes, this relic of the past has managed to survive the test of time. But have you ever wondered how much it would cost to rent this iconic piece of history?

The Price Tag

If you’re hoping to relive the glory days of browsing the aisles and picking out your favorite movies, you might be surprised to learn that the last Blockbuster is not available for rent. While the store still operates as a fully functioning video rental business, it is not up for grabs as a rental property. So, unfortunately, you won’t be able to host your own movie night in this legendary establishment.

FAQ

Q: Why is the last Blockbuster not available for rent?

A: The last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is still in operation as a video rental business. It is not available for rent as a property because it is still being used for its intended purpose.

Q: Can I visit the last Blockbuster?

A: Absolutely! The last Blockbuster store welcomes visitors who want to experience a blast from the past. You can browse their extensive collection of movies and even purchase some nostalgic merchandise.

Q: How much does it cost to rent a movie from the last Blockbuster?

A: The rental prices at the last Blockbuster are comparable to those of other video rental stores. The cost varies depending on the type of movie and the rental duration.

While you may not be able to rent the last Blockbuster store itself, you can still step inside and immerse yourself in the nostalgia of agone era. So, if you find yourself in Bend, Oregon, make sure to pay a visit to this iconic piece of history and relive the joy of browsing physical movie collections.