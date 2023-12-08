YouTube TV Announces Pricing for Adding Peacock: A Game-Changer for Streaming Enthusiasts

In a recent announcement, YouTube TV has revealed the pricing details for adding the highly anticipated streaming service, Peacock, to its platform. This collaboration between two major players in the streaming industry is set to revolutionize the way viewers consume their favorite content. With an extensive library of shows, movies, and exclusive originals, Peacock is poised to become a game-changer in the streaming landscape.

How much does it cost to put Peacock on YouTube TV?

Starting from July 15th, 2020, YouTube TV subscribers can add Peacock to their existing subscription for an additional $4.99 per month. This fee grants users access to Peacock’s vast catalog of content, including popular TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as a wide range of movies and exclusive Peacock originals. This pricing structure offers YouTube TV subscribers an affordable way to expand their streaming options without breaking the bank.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal, offering a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Q: What is YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR services.

Q: Can I access Peacock for free on YouTube TV?

A: While some Peacock content is available for free, accessing the full catalog requires a separate subscription, priced at $4.99 per month.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on YouTube TV without subscribing to YouTube TV?

A: No, to access Peacock on YouTube TV, you must be an existing YouTube TV subscriber.

Q: Are there any additional benefits to adding Peacock to YouTube TV?

A: Yes, adding Peacock to your YouTube TV subscription, you gain access to a vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive Peacock originals.

This collaboration between YouTube TV and Peacock is undoubtedly exciting news for streaming enthusiasts. With an affordable price point and a wealth of content, this partnership offers viewers a compelling reason to enhance their streaming experience. So mark your calendars for July 15th and get ready to dive into the world of Peacock on YouTube TV!