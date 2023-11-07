How much does it cost to have Freesat installed?

If you’re considering getting Freesat installed in your home, you may be wondering about the cost involved. Freesat is a subscription-free satellite television service that offers a wide range of channels and on-demand content. In this article, we will explore the various costs associated with getting Freesat installed and answer some frequently asked questions.

Installation Costs

The cost of installing Freesat can vary depending on several factors. On average, you can expect to pay around £80 to £120 for a standard installation. This includes the satellite dish, cabling, and labor costs. However, prices may vary depending on your location and the complexity of the installation.

Equipment Costs

To receive Freesat, you will need a satellite dish and a Freesat receiver. The cost of the equipment can range from £50 to £200, depending on the brand and features you choose. Some receivers also offer additional features like recording capabilities or access to on-demand services, which may affect the price.

Additional Costs

While the installation and equipment costs are the main expenses, there may be some additional costs to consider. For example, if you want to watch Freesat in multiple rooms, you may need additional receivers and cabling, which can increase the overall cost. Additionally, if you require any extra work, such as installing the dish on a high roof or in a difficult-to-reach location, there may be additional charges.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Freesat a monthly subscription service?

No, Freesat is a subscription-free service. Once you have paid for the installation and equipment, there are no monthly fees to access the channels and services.

2. Can I use my existing satellite dish for Freesat?

In most cases, you can use your existing satellite dish for Freesat. However, it is recommended to have a professional installer assess the dish to ensure it is compatible and properly aligned.

3. Can I install Freesat myself?

While it is possible to install Freesat yourself, it is recommended to hire a professional installer. They have the expertise and equipment to ensure a proper installation and optimal signal reception.

In conclusion, the cost of having Freesat installed can vary depending on factors such as location, equipment choices, and additional requirements. On average, you can expect to pay around £80 to £120 for installation and £50 to £200 for equipment. It is advisable to consult with a professional installer to get an accurate quote for your specific needs.