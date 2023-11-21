How much does it cost to get Peacock on Roku?

Roku users have eagerly awaited the arrival of Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal. After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over. Peacock is now available on Roku devices, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. But how much does it cost to get Peacock on Roku? Let’s dive into the details.

Cost of Peacock on Roku

Peacock offers three different subscription tiers: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. The Free tier is available to all Roku users at no cost, providing access to a limited selection of content with ads. For those seeking a more extensive library and an ad-free experience, the Premium tier is available for $4.99 per month. Additionally, Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month, offers the same content as the Premium tier but without any ads.

FAQ

1. Can I access Peacock for free on Roku?

Yes, Roku users can access Peacock for free. The Free tier provides a limited selection of content with ads.

2. What is the difference between Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus?

Peacock Premium offers a vast library of content with ads for $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month, provides the same content but without any ads.

3. Can I upgrade or downgrade my Peacock subscription on Roku?

Yes, you can easily upgrade or downgrade your Peacock subscription on Roku. Simply visit the Peacock channel on your Roku device and follow the instructions to manage your subscription.

4. Are there any discounts available for Peacock on Roku?

Currently, there are no specific discounts available for Peacock on Roku. However, keep an eye out for any promotional offers that may arise in the future.

In conclusion, Peacock on Roku offers a range of subscription options to cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you choose the Free tier, Peacock Premium, or Peacock Premium Plus, you can now enjoy a vast array of content on your Roku device. So, sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the world of Peacock.