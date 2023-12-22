How Much Does It Cost to Get CBS Access?

CBS Access, the popular streaming service offered CBS, has become a go-to platform for many television enthusiasts. With a wide range of shows and exclusive content, it has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does it cost to get CBS Access?” Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

CBS Access offers two subscription plans: Limited Commercials and Commercial Free. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, including current and past seasons of popular CBS shows, exclusive series, and live TV streaming.

FAQ

Q: What is CBS Access?

CBS Access is a streaming service provided CBS that allows subscribers to watch a wide range of CBS shows, exclusive content, and live TV streaming.

Q: What is the difference between the Limited Commercials and Commercial Free plans?

The Limited Commercials plan includes occasional advertisements during the streaming experience, while the Commercial Free plan offers an ad-free viewing experience.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your CBS Access subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Can I watch CBS Access on multiple devices?

Yes, CBS Access is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can stream content on up to two devices simultaneously.

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

No, the subscription fee covers all costs associated with CBS Access. However, please note that you may incur data charges from your internet service provider while streaming content.

In conclusion, CBS Access offers two subscription plans, the Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and the Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. With a variety of shows and exclusive content, CBS Access provides a great streaming experience for television enthusiasts. So, if you’re looking to catch up on your favorite CBS shows or explore new series, CBS Access might be the perfect choice for you.