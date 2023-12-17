How Much Does It Cost to Bundle Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One of the most sought-after bundles in the streaming world is the combination of Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. This powerful trio provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and live sports events. But how much does it cost to bundle these three services together? Let’s break it down.

The Bundle:

The bundle includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu offers a vast collection of current and past TV shows, while Disney Plus is home to a plethora of beloved movies and original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. ESPN Plus, on the other hand, provides live sports streaming, exclusive shows, and documentaries.

The Cost:

The cost of bundling Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus is $13.99 per month. This price includes all three services, making it an attractive option for those who want a diverse range of entertainment options. By bundling these services, subscribers can save up to $5 per month compared to subscribing to each service individually.

FAQ:

Q: Can I choose a different Hulu plan?

A: Yes, you can choose to upgrade to Hulu’s ad-free plan or Hulu + Live TV plan for an additional cost. However, the bundle price will remain the same.

Q: Can I subscribe to the bundle if I already have one or more of the services?

A: Yes, existing subscribers of any of the three services can still take advantage of the bundle. The cost will be adjusted accordingly, and you will not be charged for the services you already have.

Q: Is the bundle available internationally?

A: The bundle is currently only available to customers in the United States. However, Disney has plans to expand the availability of the bundle to other countries in the future.

In conclusion, the bundle of Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus offers a comprehensive entertainment package at an affordable price. With access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and live sports events, subscribers can enjoy a diverse range of content. So, if you’re looking to enhance your streaming experience, the Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus bundle is definitely worth considering.