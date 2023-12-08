How Much Does It Cost to Add Peacock to Spectrum?

If you’re a Spectrum customer and a fan of streaming services, you may be wondering how much it would cost to add Peacock to your subscription. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. In this article, we will explore the cost of adding Peacock to your Spectrum subscription and answer some frequently asked questions.

How to Add Peacock to Spectrum?

To add Peacock to your Spectrum subscription, you can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Spectrum website or contact their customer service.

2. Inquire about adding Peacock to your existing package.

3. Spectrum will guide you through the process and provide you with the necessary information.

How Much Does It Cost?

The cost of adding Peacock to your Spectrum subscription depends on the specific package you have. Spectrum offers different tiers of service, each with its own pricing structure. However, as of the time of writing, Spectrum offers Peacock Premium at no additional cost to its customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV Silver or higher. This means that if you already have one of these packages, you can enjoy Peacock’s vast library of content without any extra charges.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports.

2. What is Spectrum?

Spectrum is a telecommunications company that provides internet, cable TV, and phone services to customers across the United States.

3. Can I add Peacock to my Spectrum subscription?

Yes, you can add Peacock to your Spectrum subscription. However, the availability and cost may vary depending on your specific Spectrum package.

4. Do I need a separate subscription for Peacock?

If you have a Spectrum TV Silver or higher package, you can enjoy Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Otherwise, you may need to subscribe to Peacock separately.

In conclusion, adding Peacock to your Spectrum subscription can be a great way to access a vast library of content without breaking the bank. By following the steps provided Spectrum, you can easily enjoy the benefits of Peacock’s streaming service. Remember to check with Spectrum for the most up-to-date information on pricing and availability.