How much does it cost to add Paramount Plus to Amazon Prime?

In a move to expand its streaming offerings, Amazon has recently announced a partnership with Paramount Plus, allowing Amazon Prime members to add the popular streaming service to their existing subscription. This collaboration aims to provide users with a wider range of content, including exclusive shows, movies, and live sports. But how much will it cost to add Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime membership? Let’s dive into the details.

Cost and Subscription Options

To access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime, users will need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus channel. The cost of this channel varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. Currently, Paramount Plus offers two subscription options: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial-Free plan.

The Limited Commercials plan is priced at $4.99 per month, while the Commercial-Free plan is available for $9.99 per month. These prices are in addition to the cost of your Amazon Prime membership, which is currently $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

FAQ

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime without an additional subscription?

A: No, to access Paramount Plus content, you will need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus channel, which comes at an additional cost.

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus on other devices?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV.

Q: Can I cancel my Paramount Plus subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Paramount Plus subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that canceling your subscription will not automatically cancel your Amazon Prime membership.

In conclusion, adding Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime membership provides an opportunity to enjoy a vast library of content from both platforms. The cost of adding Paramount Plus to Amazon Prime ranges from $4.99 to $9.99 per month, depending on the subscription plan you choose. With this collaboration, Amazon Prime members can now access even more entertainment options, making their streaming experience all the more enjoyable.