How Much Does It Cost to Add NFL Network to Spectrum?

If you’re a football fan and a Spectrum cable subscriber, you may be wondering how much it would cost to add the NFL Network to your channel lineup. The NFL Network is a dedicated channel that provides 24/7 coverage of all things football, including live games, analysis, and exclusive content. To help you understand the cost and process of adding this channel to your Spectrum subscription, we’ve put together this informative article.

How to Add NFL Network to Spectrum

To add the NFL Network to your Spectrum cable package, you will need to subscribe to the Spectrum TV Silver or Spectrum TV Gold package. These packages include the NFL Network as part of their channel lineup. The Spectrum TV Silver package offers over 175 channels, including the NFL Network, while the Spectrum TV Gold package offers over 200 channels, including the NFL Network and premium movie channels like HBO and Showtime.

Cost of Adding NFL Network to Spectrum

The cost of adding the NFL Network to your Spectrum subscription depends on the package you choose. The Spectrum TV Silver package starts at $74.99 per month for the first 12 months and then increases to $94.99 per month after the promotional period ends. The Spectrum TV Gold package starts at $94.99 per month for the first 12 months and then increases to $114.99 per month after the promotional period ends. These prices may vary depending on your location and any additional services or promotions you may have.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I add the NFL Network to my Spectrum TV Select package?

A: No, the NFL Network is not included in the Spectrum TV Select package. You will need to upgrade to the Spectrum TV Silver or Spectrum TV Gold package to access the NFL Network.

Q: Can I add the NFL Network to my Spectrum streaming service?

A: No, the NFL Network is not currently available as part of Spectrum’s streaming service. It is only available through the Spectrum cable TV packages mentioned above.

Q: Are there any additional fees for adding the NFL Network to my Spectrum subscription?

A: There may be additional fees associated with adding the NFL Network to your Spectrum subscription, such as installation fees or equipment rental fees. It’s best to contact Spectrum directly to get accurate information about any additional costs.

In conclusion, if you’re a Spectrum cable subscriber and want to enjoy the NFL Network’s extensive football coverage, you’ll need to upgrade to either the Spectrum TV Silver or Spectrum TV Gold package. The cost of adding the NFL Network to your subscription will depend on the package you choose, with prices starting at $74.99 per month for the Spectrum TV Silver package and $94.99 per month for the Spectrum TV Gold package.