How Much Does It Cost to Add NBA to Hulu?

In an exciting move for basketball fans, Hulu has recently announced the addition of NBA coverage to its streaming platform. This means that subscribers can now enjoy live NBA games, highlights, and exclusive content right from the comfort of their own homes. But how much does it cost to add NBA to Hulu? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Options

Hulu offers two main subscription options: Hulu (ad-supported) and Hulu (No Ads). To access NBA coverage, you will need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan, which includes live TV channels alongside Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. This plan costs $64.99 per month and provides access to over 75 channels, including ESPN, TNT, and ABC, which broadcast NBA games.

Add-Ons

While the Hulu + Live TV plan covers most of the NBA action, there are a few additional add-ons that avid fans may want to consider. For an extra $9.99 per month, you can add the Sports Extra package, which includes NBA TV, allowing you to catch even more games and in-depth analysis. Additionally, NBA League Pass, which provides access to out-of-market games, can be added for an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I watch NBA games on Hulu without the Live TV plan?

A: No, NBA coverage is only available through the Hulu + Live TV plan.

Q: Are NBA games available on-demand?

A: Yes, Hulu offers on-demand access to NBA games, allowing you to catch up on missed matches or rewatch your favorite moments.

Q: Can I watch NBA games on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, Hulu allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, if you need more streams, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on for an extra $9.99 per month.

Q: Is NBA coverage available internationally?

A: No, NBA coverage on Hulu is currently only available to viewers within the United States.

With Hulu’s addition of NBA coverage, basketball enthusiasts can now enjoy the thrill of live games and exclusive content without the need for a cable subscription. By subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV plan and considering add-ons like the Sports Extra package or NBA League Pass, fans can tailor their viewing experience to suit their preferences. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to cheer on your favorite NBA teams from the comfort of your own living room.