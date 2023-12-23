How Much Does It Cost to Add MLB to Spectrum?

If you’re a baseball fan and a Spectrum customer, you may be wondering how much it would cost to add Major League Baseball (MLB) to your cable package. Spectrum offers a variety of sports channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and regional sports networks, but MLB coverage is not included in their basic packages. To access MLB games, you’ll need to subscribe to a specific sports package or add-on.

MLB Package Pricing

Spectrum offers an MLB package called MLB Extra Innings, which allows you to watch out-of-market MLB games. The pricing for this package can vary depending on your location and the current promotions available. Typically, the cost for MLB Extra Innings ranges from $29.99 to $179.99 per season. This package provides access to up to 100 out-of-market games per week, allowing you to follow your favorite teams and players throughout the season.

FAQ

Q: What is MLB Extra Innings?

A: MLB Extra Innings is a sports package offered Spectrum that provides access to out-of-market MLB games.

Q: Can I watch local MLB games with MLB Extra Innings?

A: No, MLB Extra Innings only covers out-of-market games. To watch local games, you’ll need access to your regional sports network or a cable package that includes your local team’s games.

Q: Can I subscribe to MLB Extra Innings for a single game?

A: No, MLB Extra Innings is a season-long package and cannot be purchased for individual games.

Q: Are there any additional fees for MLB Extra Innings?

A: While the package price covers the regular season, additional fees may apply for postseason games, such as the playoffs and World Series.

Q: Can I stream MLB games with Spectrum?

A: Yes, Spectrum offers streaming options through their Spectrum TV app or website. However, access to MLB games may require a subscription to MLB Extra Innings or a compatible sports package.

In conclusion, if you’re a Spectrum customer looking to add MLB coverage to your cable package, you can subscribe to the MLB Extra Innings package. The cost for this package can vary, but it typically ranges from $29.99 to $179.99 per season. Keep in mind that MLB Extra Innings only covers out-of-market games, and additional fees may apply for postseason games.