How Much Does It Cost to Add MLB Network to YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has become a go-to choice for sports enthusiasts. With its wide range of channels and affordable pricing, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises among baseball fans is, “How much does it cost to add MLB Network to YouTube TV?”

MLB Network: A Baseball Fan’s Dream

MLB Network is a dedicated television network that covers all things baseball. It provides live game broadcasts, analysis, highlights, documentaries, and much more. For avid baseball fans, having access to MLB Network is a must to stay up-to-date with the latest news and enjoy the game they love.

Adding MLB Network to YouTube TV

To add MLB Network to your YouTube TV subscription, you will need to subscribe to the Sports Plus add-on package. This package includes several sports channels, including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, and more. The Sports Plus add-on costs an additional $10.99 per month on top of your regular YouTube TV subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch MLB Network on YouTube TV without the Sports Plus add-on?

No, MLB Network is not included in the base YouTube TV subscription. You will need to subscribe to the Sports Plus add-on to access MLB Network.

2. Are there any other ways to watch MLB Network without YouTube TV?

Yes, there are other streaming services that offer MLB Network, such as AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. However, the availability and pricing may vary depending on your location.

3. Can I cancel the Sports Plus add-on at any time?

Yes, you can add or remove the Sports Plus add-on from your YouTube TV subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments, and you have the flexibility to customize your channel lineup as per your preferences.

In conclusion, if you’re a baseball enthusiast and want to enjoy the comprehensive coverage provided MLB Network, you can add it to your YouTube TV subscription subscribing to the Sports Plus add-on for an additional $10.99 per month. Stay connected with the latest baseball news, live games, and analysis with MLB Network on YouTube TV.