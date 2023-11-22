How much does it cost to add HBO Max to YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has recently added HBO Max to its lineup of available networks. This exciting addition allows subscribers to access a wide range of HBO Max content directly through their YouTube TV account. But how much does it cost to add HBO Max to YouTube TV? Let’s dive into the details.

Starting from June 29, 2021, YouTube TV subscribers can add HBO Max to their existing subscription for an additional $14.99 per month. This fee grants users unlimited access to HBO Max’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. By subscribing to HBO Max through YouTube TV, users can enjoy all the benefits of both platforms in one convenient package.

FAQ:

1. What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. It includes popular HBO series, such as Game of Thrones and Westworld, as well as a wide range of movies, documentaries, and exclusive Max Originals.

2. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. It offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record and save their favorite shows for later viewing.

3. Can I access HBO Max content without subscribing to YouTube TV?

Yes, HBO Max can be accessed as a standalone streaming service for $14.99 per month. However, adding HBO Max to your YouTube TV subscription, you can enjoy the convenience of accessing both platforms through a single account.

4. Are there any additional benefits to subscribing to HBO Max through YouTube TV?

Yes, subscribing to HBO Max through YouTube TV, you can access HBO Max content directly within the YouTube TV app or website. This integration provides a seamless viewing experience, allowing you to easily switch between live TV channels and HBO Max shows.

In conclusion, adding HBO Max to your YouTube TV subscription costs an additional $14.99 per month. This allows you to enjoy the extensive library of HBO Max content alongside the live TV channels offered YouTube TV. With this exciting partnership, subscribers can now access the best of both worlds in one comprehensive streaming package.