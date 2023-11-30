How Much Does It Cost to Add HBO Max to Hulu?

In an exciting move for streaming enthusiasts, Hulu recently announced that it would be offering HBO Max as an add-on to its existing subscription plans. This collaboration between two major players in the streaming industry has left many wondering about the cost and benefits of this new offering. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a premium streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, documentaries, and exclusive original programming. It features a wide range of genres, catering to various interests and age groups.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming platform that provides access to a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content. It offers both on-demand and live TV options, making it a versatile choice for entertainment seekers.

How much does it cost to add HBO Max to Hulu?

To add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, you will need to pay an additional $14.99 per month. This fee grants you access to all the content available on HBO Max, including its extensive library of shows and movies.

What are the benefits of adding HBO Max to Hulu?

By adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, you gain access to a plethora of high-quality content from both platforms. This means you can enjoy the vast selection of shows and movies offered Hulu, along with the exclusive content available on HBO Max. It’s a fantastic opportunity to expand your streaming options and discover new favorites.

Can I access HBO Max through Hulu’s interface?

Yes, once you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, you can access all the HBO Max content directly through the Hulu app or website. This integration provides a seamless streaming experience, allowing you to navigate between Hulu and HBO Max effortlessly.

Is HBO Max available with all Hulu plans?

No, HBO Max is not available with all Hulu plans. To add HBO Max, you need to have a Hulu base subscription, which includes the Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (no ads) plans. Unfortunately, the Hulu + Live TV plan does not currently support HBO Max as an add-on.

In conclusion, adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription opens up a world of entertainment possibilities. For an additional $14.99 per month, you can enjoy a vast library of content from both platforms, providing excellent value for streaming enthusiasts. So, if you’re looking to enhance your streaming experience, consider adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription today.