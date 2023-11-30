How Much Does It Cost to Add HBO Max to Hulu Bundle?

In an exciting move for streaming enthusiasts, Hulu recently announced the addition of HBO Max to its bundle options. This collaboration allows Hulu subscribers to access HBO Max’s extensive library of content, including popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Sopranos. But how much does it cost to add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription? Let’s dive into the details.

Starting from June 17th, 2021, Hulu subscribers can add HBO Max to their existing subscription for an additional $14.99 per month. This fee grants users unlimited access to HBO Max’s vast collection of movies, series, documentaries, and exclusive content. By opting for this bundle, viewers can enjoy the best of both worlds, combining Hulu’s extensive streaming library with HBO Max’s premium offerings.

FAQ:

Q: What is a streaming bundle?

A: A streaming bundle refers to a package deal that combines multiple streaming services into one subscription. This allows users to access a wider range of content from different platforms at a discounted price.

Q: Can I access HBO Max through Hulu without adding it to my bundle?

A: No, HBO Max is not available as a standalone channel on Hulu. To access HBO Max’s content, you need to add it to your Hulu subscription as an additional package.

Q: Can I watch live HBO channels through the Hulu bundle?

A: No, the HBO Max add-on to Hulu does not include live access to HBO channels. It provides on-demand streaming of HBO Max’s extensive library.

Q: Can I cancel the HBO Max add-on at any time?

A: Yes, you have the flexibility to cancel the HBO Max add-on to your Hulu subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and manage your subscriptions accordingly.

In conclusion, adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription is a fantastic option for those seeking a diverse range of streaming content. For an additional $14.99 per month, Hulu subscribers can enjoy unlimited access to HBO Max’s extensive library of movies and series. So, if you’re a fan of both Hulu and HBO Max, this bundle is definitely worth considering.