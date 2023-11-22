How much does it cost to add HBO Max to Amazon Prime?

In a move that has excited many streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime recently announced that it will now offer HBO Max as an add-on subscription. This collaboration between two major players in the streaming industry has left many wondering about the cost and benefits of this new partnership.

Starting at just $14.99 per month, Amazon Prime members can now access HBO Max’s extensive library of content, including popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Friends. This add-on subscription provides a seamless integration of HBO Max within the Amazon Prime Video app, allowing users to enjoy their favorite HBO shows and movies alongside the vast selection of content already available on Amazon Prime.

FAQ:

1. What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals. It is home to popular HBO series and also features content from other networks and studios.

2. How can I add HBO Max to my Amazon Prime subscription?

To add HBO Max to your Amazon Prime subscription, simply go to the Prime Video app or website and sign up for the HBO Max add-on. You will be charged $14.99 per month in addition to your existing Amazon Prime membership fee.

3. Can I access HBO Max on other devices?

Yes, HBO Max is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV. You can use your Amazon Prime login credentials to access HBO Max on these devices as well.

4. Are there any additional benefits to adding HBO Max to Amazon Prime?

By adding HBO Max to your Amazon Prime subscription, you not only gain access to HBO’s extensive library but also enjoy the convenience of having all your favorite shows and movies in one place. This integration allows for a seamless streaming experience without the need for multiple apps or subscriptions.

In conclusion, the addition of HBO Max to Amazon Prime offers a compelling option for streaming enthusiasts. With a reasonable monthly fee and a vast library of content, this collaboration provides a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy the best of both platforms. So, if you’re a fan of HBO’s acclaimed shows or simply looking to expand your streaming options, adding HBO Max to your Amazon Prime subscription might be a worthwhile investment.