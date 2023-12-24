How Much Does It Cost to Add Hallmark Channel to Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is Amazon Prime, which provides subscribers with access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. However, many users wonder if they can add the beloved Hallmark Channel to their Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into the details and find out how much it costs to add this channel to your streaming lineup.

What is the Hallmark Channel?

The Hallmark Channel is a cable and satellite television network known for its heartwarming and family-friendly programming. It offers a variety of original movies, series, and specials, making it a favorite among viewers seeking wholesome entertainment.

Can I add the Hallmark Channel to my Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can! Amazon Prime offers an add-on subscription called “Hallmark Movies Now,” which provides access to a selection of Hallmark Channel content. This add-on allows you to stream Hallmark movies and shows on-demand, giving you the flexibility to watch your favorite programs whenever and wherever you want.

How much does it cost?

The Hallmark Movies Now add-on subscription is available for $5.99 per month. This fee is in addition to the cost of your Amazon Prime membership, which is currently priced at $12.99 per month or $119 per year. By subscribing to the Hallmark Movies Now add-on, you gain access to a wide range of Hallmark Channel content, including movies, series, and exclusive programming.

Is it worth the cost?

The value of adding the Hallmark Channel to your Amazon Prime subscription depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits. If you are a fan of Hallmark’s heartwarming movies and shows, the add-on subscription can be a worthwhile investment. It allows you to enjoy a vast library of content, including beloved classics and new releases, all in one convenient streaming platform.

In conclusion, adding the Hallmark Channel to your Amazon Prime subscription is possible through the Hallmark Movies Now add-on. For $5.99 per month, you can access a plethora of heartwarming and family-friendly content. So, if you’re a fan of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming, this add-on subscription might be just what you need to enhance your streaming experience.