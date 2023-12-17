Disney Plus Adds ESPN to Its Streaming Service: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

In an exciting move for sports enthusiasts, Disney Plus has recently announced the addition of ESPN to its streaming service. This collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience, combining the magic of Disney with the thrill of live sports. But how much will it cost to access ESPN on Disney Plus? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a popular subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Launched in 2019, it quickly gained a massive following, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide.

What is ESPN?

ESPN, on the other hand, is a leading sports network that covers a wide range of sporting events, including live broadcasts, analysis, and commentary. It is known for its extensive coverage of popular sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and more.

How much does it cost to add ESPN to Disney Plus?

To access ESPN on Disney Plus, subscribers can opt for the ESPN+ add-on, which costs an additional $6.99 per month. This add-on provides access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content from ESPN.

Can I access ESPN on Disney Plus without the add-on?

While Disney Plus offers a vast collection of content, including some sports-related documentaries and shows, live sporting events and ESPN’s extensive coverage require the ESPN+ add-on. Without the add-on, you won’t be able to access ESPN’s live broadcasts or exclusive sports content.

Is there a bundle option available?

Yes, Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 per month. This bundle provides a significant cost-saving opportunity for those who enjoy a variety of entertainment options.

In conclusion, adding ESPN to Disney Plus comes at an additional cost of $6.99 per month through the ESPN+ add-on. This allows subscribers to enjoy live sporting events, original shows, and exclusive content from ESPN. For those seeking a more comprehensive entertainment experience, the bundle option including Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu is available at $13.99 per month. So, whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply enjoy the occasional game, Disney Plus has got you covered with its new ESPN integration.