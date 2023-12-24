BritBox Now Available as an Add-On to Amazon Prime: Pricing and FAQs

In an exciting development for British TV enthusiasts, BritBox, the popular streaming service offering a vast collection of British television shows and movies, can now be added to your Amazon Prime subscription. This collaboration between BritBox and Amazon Prime brings together the best of both worlds, allowing subscribers to access a wide range of British content seamlessly through their existing Prime membership.

How much does it cost to add BritBox to Amazon Prime?

Adding BritBox to your Amazon Prime subscription comes at an affordable price. For just $6.99 per month, Prime members can enjoy unlimited streaming of British TV shows, including timeless classics, exclusive series, and the latest releases. This additional cost provides access to BritBox’s extensive library, which features beloved British dramas, comedies, documentaries, and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast collection of British television shows and movies. It brings together content from leading British broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, providing a comprehensive platform for British entertainment.

2. Can I access BritBox without an Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can subscribe to BritBox as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership. The standalone BritBox subscription is available for $6.99 per month, offering the same content as the add-on through Amazon Prime.

3. Can I access BritBox content on multiple devices?

Absolutely! BritBox can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. You can enjoy your favorite British shows and movies on multiple devices simultaneously, making it convenient for the whole family.

4. Is there a free trial available for BritBox on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime members who are new to BritBox can enjoy a 7-day free trial before committing to the monthly subscription. This trial period allows you to explore the vast collection of British content and decide if BritBox is the right fit for you.

With the addition of BritBox to Amazon Prime, British TV enthusiasts can now indulge in their favorite shows and movies at an affordable price. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or captivating documentaries, BritBox offers a treasure trove of British entertainment that is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.