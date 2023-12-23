How Much Does Hulu NBA Cost?

Introduction

Hulu, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content to its subscribers, including live sports. For basketball enthusiasts, Hulu provides access to NBA games through its Hulu + Live TV package. In this article, we will explore the cost of Hulu NBA and answer some frequently asked questions about this service.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is a subscription plan offered Hulu that combines their extensive on-demand library with live television channels. This package allows users to stream live TV from various networks, including sports channels like ESPN, TNT, and ABC, which broadcast NBA games.

How Much Does Hulu NBA Cost?

To access NBA games on Hulu, you need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV package. As of the time of writing, this plan costs $64.99 per month. With this subscription, you not only gain access to NBA games but also enjoy a wide range of other live sports, news, and entertainment channels.

FAQs about Hulu NBA

1. Can I watch all NBA games on Hulu?

While Hulu + Live TV provides access to many NBA games, it does not cover every single game. Some games may be subject to regional blackouts or exclusive broadcasting rights held other networks. However, Hulu does offer a comprehensive selection of NBA games throughout the season.

2. Can I record NBA games on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record NBA games and watch them later. This feature is particularly useful if you are unable to catch a game live or want to rewatch a thrilling match.

3. Can I watch NBA games on multiple devices?

Hulu + Live TV allows you to stream content on two devices simultaneously. This means you can watch NBA games on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone, giving you the flexibility to enjoy the games wherever you are.

Conclusion

For basketball fans who want to catch NBA games live, Hulu + Live TV offers a convenient and comprehensive solution. With a monthly subscription of $64.99, you can access a wide range of live sports, including NBA games, along with an extensive library of on-demand content. So, if you’re looking for a streaming service that combines the best of live TV and on-demand entertainment, Hulu NBA might be the perfect choice for you.