How much does HBO Max cost with ATT?

How much does HBO Max cost with AT&T?

AT&T customers can now enjoy the vast library of content offered HBO Max, the popular streaming service from WarnerMedia. With a wide range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals, HBO Max has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. But how much does it cost for AT&T customers to access this streaming service? Let’s dive into the details.

AT&T Unlimited Elite Plan:

If you are an AT&T customer subscribed to the Unlimited Elite wireless plan, you are in luck. This plan includes HBO Max at no additional cost. That’s right, you get access to all the content HBO Max has to offer without any extra charges. This is a fantastic perk for AT&T customers who are already subscribed to the Unlimited Elite plan.

AT&T Internet 1000 Plan:

For AT&T customers who have subscribed to the Internet 1000 plan, HBO Max is also included in their package. This high-speed internet plan offers a download speed of up to 1000 Mbps and comes with HBO Max at no extra cost. So, if you are an AT&T Internet 1000 customer, you can enjoy the streaming service without worrying about any additional fees.

AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW:

If you are an AT&T TV or AT&T TV NOW customer, you can add HBO Max to your package for an additional monthly fee. The cost of adding HBO Max to your AT&T TV or AT&T TV NOW subscription varies, so it’s best to check with AT&T for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals from WarnerMedia.

Q: How much does HBO Max cost for AT&T customers?

A: AT&T customers subscribed to the Unlimited Elite wireless plan or the Internet 1000 plan can access HBO Max at no additional cost. AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW customers can add HBO Max to their package for an extra fee.

Q: Can I access HBO Max if I am not an AT&T customer?

A: Yes, HBO Max is available to customers who are not subscribed to AT&T services. You can subscribe to HBO Max directly through their website or app.

In conclusion, AT&T customers subscribed to the Unlimited Elite wireless plan or the Internet 1000 plan can enjoy HBO Max without any additional charges. For AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW customers, HBO Max can be added to their package for an extra fee. So, if you are an AT&T customer, you have various options to access the exciting content offered HBO Max.