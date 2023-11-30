How Much Does HBO Max Cost Through Amazon Prime?

Introduction

HBO Max, the popular streaming service known for its vast library of movies and TV shows, has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. With its wide range of content, including exclusive releases and beloved classics, HBO Max has garnered a significant following. However, for those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime, the question arises: how much does HBO Max cost through Amazon Prime? Let’s delve into the details.

The Cost of HBO Max through Amazon Prime

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can access HBO Max as an add-on channel for an additional fee. As of September 2021, the cost of HBO Max through Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month. This fee is in addition to your existing Amazon Prime subscription, which is priced at $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

FAQ

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content from various networks and studios.

Q: Can I access HBO Max through Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can access HBO Max as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime.

Q: How much does HBO Max cost through Amazon Prime?

A: The cost of HBO Max through Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month.

Q: Is the cost of HBO Max in addition to the Amazon Prime subscription fee?

A: Yes, the cost of HBO Max is in addition to the existing Amazon Prime subscription fee.

Conclusion

For Amazon Prime members looking to expand their streaming options, HBO Max offers a compelling selection of content. By subscribing to HBO Max as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime, viewers can enjoy a wide range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive releases. However, it’s important to note that the cost of HBO Max through Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month, in addition to the existing Amazon Prime subscription fee. So, if you’re considering adding HBO Max to your streaming lineup, be sure to factor in the additional cost.