How much does FuboTV cost?

FuboTV is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. It has gained significant attention in recent years, especially among sports enthusiasts who want to watch their favorite games and events without a cable subscription. However, one common question that arises is, “How much does FuboTV cost?”

Subscription Plans

FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to the diverse needs of its users. The base plan, called “Fubo Standard,” costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. It also provides access to on-demand content and allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously.

For those seeking additional features and channels, FuboTV offers two other plans: “Fubo Elite” and “Fubo Latino Quarterly.” The “Fubo Elite” plan costs $79.99 per month and includes all the channels from the base plan, along with extra sports and entertainment channels. On the other hand, the “Fubo Latino Quarterly” plan costs $33 per month and focuses on Spanish-language content.

Add-Ons and Extras

FuboTV also provides various add-ons and extras to enhance the viewing experience. These include premium channels like Showtime, AMC+, and NBA League Pass, which can be added to any subscription plan for an additional fee. Additionally, users can opt for features like Cloud DVR Plus, which allows for more recording hours, or Family Share, which enables streaming on up to three screens simultaneously.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the subscription plans?

A: Yes, there may be additional costs for add-ons, premium channels, or extra features.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

Q: Are there any free trial options available?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new users to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, FuboTV offers different subscription plans starting at $64.99 per month, with additional options for extra channels and features. It provides flexibility and a wide range of content, making it a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a comprehensive streaming service.