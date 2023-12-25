FuboTV Pricing: How Much Does FuboTV Cost Per Month?

Introduction

In the era of cord-cutting and streaming services, FuboTV has emerged as a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers alike. Offering a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content, FuboTV has gained a significant following. However, before diving into the world of FuboTV, it’s essential to understand its pricing structure and what you get for your money.

How Much Does FuboTV Cost Per Month?

FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs and budgets. The base plan, called “Fubo Standard,” costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, AMC, HGTV, and more. It also provides access to local channels, regional sports networks, and a cloud DVR feature to record your favorite shows.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive experience, FuboTV offers an upgraded plan called “Fubo Elite.” Priced at $79.99 per month, this plan includes all the channels from the Fubo Standard plan and adds additional sports, entertainment, and international channels to the lineup.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my FuboTV subscription at any time?

Yes, FuboTV offers a flexible subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription covers most of the features and channels, there may be additional fees for premium add-ons like Showtime, AMC+, and other similar options. These add-ons can enhance your viewing experience but come at an extra cost.

3. Can I try FuboTV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the service and its features before deciding whether to continue with a paid subscription.

Conclusion

FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets. With its extensive channel lineup, including sports, entertainment, and local networks, FuboTV provides a compelling streaming option for cord-cutters. Whether you choose the base plan or opt for the more comprehensive Elite plan, FuboTV offers a flexible and feature-rich streaming experience for TV lovers.